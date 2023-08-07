Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’

Trump's attorney also said they would not agree to the protective order

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The former president pleaded not guilty late last week to all four counts in the case.Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Monday addressed the Department of Justice's proposal of a protective order regarding his latest indictments on Truth Social, arguing that the move would impinge on his right to free speech.

"No, I shouldn’t have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote. "Deranged Jack Smith and the Department of Injustice should, however, because they are illegally 'leaking' all over the place!"

John Lauro, Trump's attorney, said on Sunday they would not agree to the protective order after their attempt to extend the response deadline was denied.

This is the second time Trump has referred to special counsel Jack Smith as "deranged" after calling him names on Saturday while campaigning in South Carolina.

Read More

Earlier on Monday, Trump lashed out at Smith calling him deranged while accusing the Department of Justice of "illegally leaking everything."

The former president was indicted last week on charges related to his attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.

While the indictment notes Trump is within his First Amendment rights, the charges accuse the former president of a conspiracy to commit crimes — including conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts in the case and a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, will preside over the case. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.