Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’

Former President Donald Trump on Monday addressed the Department of Justice's proposal of a protective order regarding his latest indictments on Truth Social, arguing that the move would impinge on his right to free speech.

"No, I shouldn’t have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote. "Deranged Jack Smith and the Department of Injustice should, however, because they are illegally 'leaking' all over the place!"

John Lauro, Trump's attorney, said on Sunday they would not agree to the protective order after their attempt to extend the response deadline was denied.

This is the second time Trump has referred to special counsel Jack Smith as "deranged" after calling him names on Saturday while campaigning in South Carolina.

Earlier on Monday, Trump lashed out at Smith calling him deranged while accusing the Department of Justice of "illegally leaking everything."

The former president was indicted last week on charges related to his attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.

While the indictment notes Trump is within his First Amendment rights, the charges accuse the former president of a conspiracy to commit crimes — including conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts in the case and a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, will preside over the case.