Trump Says McConnell Should Step Down From GOP Senate Leadership in Wake of Health Scare
Politics.
Trump Says McConnell Should Step Down From GOP Senate Leadership in Wake of Health Scare

'It was a sad thing to see,' said Trump. Republicans now 'have to have' a replacement, he added

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Breitbart Sunday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should step down from his leadership role following a troubling health episode last week.

McConnell, 81, suddenly froze in mid-sentence while speaking at a press conference last Wednesday. He stood at the podium for several seconds until aides and other Senate Republicans led him away.

McConnell has not revealed what may have caused the incident.

It was later revealed that McConnell had a previously unreported fall at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump in Breitbart interview
Donald Trump tells Breibart that it "was a sad thing to see" Sen. Mitch McConnell freeze up at press conference during a health scare.Breitbart

"That was a sad thing to see," Trump said of the episode in the interview.

"He had a bad fall, I guess, and [the incident was] probably an after-effect of that," he added.

Trump said Republicans "have to have" a new Senate leader in the wake of McConnell's health scare — and also because, Trump claimed, McConnell is cooperating with the Democrats on the Green New Deal for the environment, which the former president said was a "sad thing, too."

"We have some people in the Senate that are fantastic and would be great at that position," he added.

Trump didn't specify the replacement he had in mind.

McConnell said Thursday he intends to remain as Senate minority leader.

