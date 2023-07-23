Trump Says He’d Tell Europe They’re ‘About $100 Billion Short’ to Help ‘Settle’ Ukraine Invasion - The Messenger
Trump Says He’d Tell Europe They’re ‘About $100 Billion Short’ to Help ‘Settle’ Ukraine Invasion

The former president wants European nations to front the bill for depleted U.S. munitions

Zachary Leeman
Donald Trump would ask European countries to fork over billions to make up for U.S. support of Ukraine amidst a Russian invasion.

Trump's comments came in the second part of a sit-down interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo and aired on Sunday Morning Futures.

Asked if he would "stop" money going to Ukraine if he won the 2024 presidential election, Trump reiterated his past claim that he'd quickly settle the matter but added that he'd tell European nations they have a bill.

"I'd get the war settled. The money is — number one I'd tell Europe you're about $100 billion-plus short, okay? You got to pay," Trump said.

The Republican front-runner said Europe is "laughing all the way to the bank" and getting "away with murder."

"Europe is doing very little compared to the United States and it affects them more," Trump said, accusing the countries of only giving a "fraction" of the more than $100 billion allocated by the U.S.

Trump has claimed repeatedly that he could negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 24 hours, a statement that earned pushback, even from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden recently made the decision to provide controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine during a "transition" period while both the U.S. and Ukraine are running low on other needed munitions.

Donald Trump preparing to give remarks in Las Vegas.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Zelenskyy said recently from the Aspen Security Forum that offensive measures against Russia were delayed this year due to depleted munitions and training requirements.

On Sunday, Trump accused Biden of depleting munitions stock and blasted him for saying publicly that stocks are low.

The former president said in a recent campaign video that he would seek to have Europe repay the U.S. for depleted munitions stocks.

"The arsenals are empty, the stockpiles are bare, the Treasury is drained, the ranks are being hollowed out, our country has been totally humiliated, and we have a corrupt, compromised president, crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III," Trump said.

