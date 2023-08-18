Trump Says He Would Not Reappoint Powell as Fed Chief - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Trump Says He Would Not Reappoint Powell as Fed Chief

'I’m not a fan of Jay Powell,' Trump said during a Fox Business interview

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the central bank’s latest decision on interest rates on Wednesday.Drew Angerer/Getty

Former President Donald Trump says he has no intention of reappointing Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve if he is elected to a second White House term.

"I would not reappoint him. I thought he was always late, whether it was good or bad, but he was always late," Trump said during a pre-taped Fox Business interview that aired on Thursday.

Powell, a Republican lawyer, was first appointed to the Federal Reserve board in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama. In 2017, Trump tapped him to head the central bank. He was re-appointed for another four-year term as chairman by President Joe Biden. His current term will expire in 2026.

"I was surprised he was reappointed. Probably he got reappointed because they knew I didn’t like him much,” Trump told Fox Business' Larry Kudlow. "I’m not a fan of Jay Powell."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.