Trump Says He Would Not Reappoint Powell as Fed Chief

Former President Donald Trump says he has no intention of reappointing Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve if he is elected to a second White House term.

"I would not reappoint him. I thought he was always late, whether it was good or bad, but he was always late," Trump said during a pre-taped Fox Business interview that aired on Thursday.

Powell, a Republican lawyer, was first appointed to the Federal Reserve board in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama. In 2017, Trump tapped him to head the central bank. He was re-appointed for another four-year term as chairman by President Joe Biden. His current term will expire in 2026.

"I was surprised he was reappointed. Probably he got reappointed because they knew I didn’t like him much,” Trump told Fox Business' Larry Kudlow. "I’m not a fan of Jay Powell."