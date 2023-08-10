Trump Says He Won’t Sign RNC Loyalty Pledge Required for Debate

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not sign the loyalty pledge required by the Republican National Committee for participation in the first GOP Primary debate later this month.
“I wouldn’t sign the pledge,” Trump said during a Newsmax interview. “They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there there’s a problem."
Trump did not name the candidates he would not support, but the former president has frequently sparred with top rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Trump added he would announce next week whether he plans to participate in the Aug. 23 debate, which he has proposed skipping, citing his large lead in polling. It remains unclear if the former president would qualify for the debate without signing the loyalty pledge that the RNC has said is required.
Other than signing the loyalty pledge, to qualify for the debate candidates must be at a minimum of at least 1 percent in three national polls, or at 1 percent in two national polls and one early state poll from two of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Candidates must also have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors from 20 or more states and territories.
DeSantis and GOP upstart Vivek Ramaswamy are the only candidates so far to qualify for the debate by meeting the criteria and signing the loyalty pledge. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign announced he had met the unique donor threshold earlier this week, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Christie have also appeared to qualify.
Trump remains the GOP frontrunner with a comfortable lead in polling, with DeSantis his nearest rival.
