Trump Says He Will Protect Abortion Exceptions Because it Will Win Him the Election

Former President Donald Trump said he thinks abortion "exceptions are very important" in a podcast interview Tuesday, after hesitating to give his exact stance in an interview with The Messenger.
He added the reason behind protecting exceptions was that that they are "important from the standpoint of an election,” the 2024 presidential candidate said on the John Solomon Reports podcast.
"If you don't have the exceptions, it's very, very hard. I think that's been proven. It's very, very hard to win an election," he added.
He blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an exclusive interview with The Messenger, saying DeSantis "signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.” Trump, however, didn't expand upon his own abortion stance.
In the podcast, Trump again took credit for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, after he picked "three very fine justices.” This, Trump argued, "gave pro-life people the right to negotiate."
