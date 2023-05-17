The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Says He ‘Was Able To Kill Roe v. Wade’

    "Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks," the 2024 presidential candidate added.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    JWPlayer

    Former President Donald Trump seemed to take credit for overturning Roe v. Wade in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

    He wrote that since he "was able to kill" the landmark abortion decision, he also "for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position over the Radicals that are willing to kill babies even into their 9th month."

    Trump nominated three of the Supreme Court justices who were among those who voted to overturn Roe: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

    Trump also took credit for the current debate in the GOP of when one should be able to terminate the pregnancy: "Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks."

    Although he criticized DeSantis in an interview with The Messenger, saying many believe the governor's six-week abortion ban was "too harsh,” Trump demurred on giving his own opinions on abortion questions.

