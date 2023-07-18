Trump Says He is Target of Jack Smith’s Federal Grand Jury Investigation Tied to 2020 Election, Jan. 6 Insurrection

Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he expects to face yet another federal criminal indictment, this time for his role in trying to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, the current 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, released a statement in which he said he had been informed Sunday night via a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith's Justice Department team that he is the subject of a grand jury investigation into the events surrounding the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden and the January 6 riots.

Smith's letter, Trump said, gave him "a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

Trump wasn't specific in his statement about what laws he's a target for an indictment, though the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection and several legal experts have recommended a number of possibilities.

The House panel that completed its work last year referred Trump to DOJ for criminal prosecution for obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to knowingly making false statements and assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection.

Separately, a group led by former Obama ethics official Norm Eisen and Noah Bookbinder from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington published a model prosecution memo last week on the website Just Security suggesting Trump could be prosecuted for conspiring to submit fabricated slates of electors to Congress, leading a scheme to obstruct lawmakers as they met on Jan. 6 to count the final results of the 2020 election, and a rarely-used Civil War-era prohibition on inciting an insurrection or giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists.

According to the Justice Department, a “target” in a grand jury investigation is “a person as to whom the prosecutor or the grand jury has substantial evidence linking him or her to the commission of a crime and who, in the judgment of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant.”

The Justice Department has a policy to advise a grand jury witness of their rights if the witness is a "target" or "subject" of a grand jury investigation.

Peter Carr, a Smith DOJ spokesman, declined comment on Trump's announcement.

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on June 9, 2023. Alex Wong/Getty Images

While Trump is the biggest potential defendant in spades, he likely isn’t alone on Smith’s radar as a criminal target.

Just as Walt Nauta is tagged as a co-defendant with Trump in the federal indictment Smith brought over the ex-president's handling of documents after leaving the White House, a number of his aides and lawyers have been identified for indictments by legal observers connected to the 2020 election.

That list includes Trump aides, attorneys and legal advisors like former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

Smith’s investigation into electoral interference has reportedly included testimony from former vice president Mike Pence, subpoenas to key local officials in electoral battleground states including Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, testified before the grand jury in December 2022, CNN reported at the time.

Smith this year sent subpoenas to several Arizona legislators, Meadows and former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Giuliani voluntarily spoke with Smith’s office on two consecutive mid-week mornings in late June for about three to four hours per day, The Messenger reported this week.

A second federal indictment of Trump would be likely to have wide-ranging ripple effects not only on the ex-president’s own future as a free citizen but the 2024 election too. Republican rival candidates are trying to break Trump's grip as leader of the GOP but so far each additional legal problem cements his standing as the likely nominee for the general election against Biden.

Trump is already defending himself against Smith’s federal indictment for mishandling classified documents after his White House term ended. Federal prosecutors are scheduled to appear at a Tuesday afternoon hearing in a South Florida federal courtroom to argue on behalf of putting Trump on trial in mid-December, while the former president's attorneys argue the trial should be delayed until after Election Day 2024.

A separate criminal trial in New York is set for March 2024 connected to alleged “hush money” payments Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 White House campaign.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November and charged him with examining Trump's handling of confidential presidential files that were found at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, as well as the former president's role in the events surrounding the transition in power to the Biden administration.

For months, Trump has denied all wrongdoing and painted Smith's investigation as political persecution, calling Smith a "thug" and "political hit man."

In his statement Tuesday, Trump called Smith "Deranged" and criticized Biden's DOJ of having "effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency."

Asked about the Trump target letter during her daily briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replied, "The president respects the Department of Justice, their independence. He has been very steadfast on making sure that the rule of law comes back in this administration."