Trump Says He Expects To Be Indicted 'Any Day Now' in Jan. 6 Probe
Politics.
Trump Says He Expects To Be Indicted ‘Any Day Now’ in Jan. 6 Probe

The comments come after the former president revealed on July 18 that he has received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he expects to be indicted “any day now” in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. 

“I assume that an indictment from deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of thugs, pertaining to my “PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp,’” Trump wrote in a post on TruthSocial.

The comments come after the former president revealed in post on July 18 that he has received a letter from Smith informing him that he is a target of the grand jury investigation into Jan. 6.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, Donald Trump
Special Counsel Jack Smith, Donald TrumpAlex Wong/Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
If charges are introduced, this would become the third different case that Trump has been indicted this year.

The former president is already facing charges in New York, where he is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, as well as Florida, where he was indicted last month in a classified documents case that contains seven counts, including conspiracy to obstruct, willful retention of documents and false statements.

