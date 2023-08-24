Trump Says He Didn’t Ask Pence to Choose Between Him, Constitution: ‘Who Would Say Such a Thing’

After the first Republican primary debate came to a close Wednesday evening, former President Donald Trump took to his social media website Truth Social, with one thought: he "never" asked his former Vice President Mike Pence to choose between him and the Constitution in 2020.

"I never asked Mike Pence to put me above the Constitution. Who would say such a thing? A FAKE STORY!" Trump posted.

During the debate, Fox News hosts and moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier asked the candidates if they would still support Trump if he is convicted of charges in any of his indictments.

Pence, reluctantly raised his hand after watching other candidates do the same.

The former vice president stayed stern in his position that he choose the Constitution over the president when he was pressured to block the certification of the 2020 election.

"I made it clear and hoped that the issues surrounding the 2020 election and the controversies around Jan. 6 would not come to this, come to criminal proceedings," Pence said during the debate. "The American people deserve to know that the president asked me in his request that I reject or return votes. He asked me to put him over the Constitution and I chose the Constitution."