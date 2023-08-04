Trump Says Every Charge Against Him Could Have Been Made Before He ‘Became Dominant in the Polls’
'Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited,' Trump said on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump on Friday said that all of the indictments against him could have been filed more than two years ago, but prosecutors have waited until he "became dominant in the polls."
"Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign," Trump posted on Truth Social.
He continued: "They want anybody but 'TRUMP.' Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
- Most Voters Say Trump, Biden Not Fit To Be President: Poll
- DeSantis Tries Retail Politics in New Hampshire, But Trump Is Still Dominating in Polls
- DeSantis Backers Flood the Zone With Polls Showing He’s More Electable Than Trump Against Biden
- Trump Lead in Iowa Less Dominant Than Nationwide: Poll
- Most Americans Believe Trump Should Have His Day in Court Before 2024 Election, Poll Shows
The post comes a day after Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court to all four indictment charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's attempts to block certification of the 2020 election. He is also facing two other indictments and could soon face a fourth in Georgia.
Trump has been polling significantly ahead of the Republican Primary field and even with President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.
The first pre-trial hearing in D.C. is scheduled for Aug. 28.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics