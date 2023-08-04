Trump Says Every Charge Against Him Could Have Been Made Before He ‘Became Dominant in the Polls’

Former President Donald Trump on Friday said that all of the indictments against him could have been filed more than two years ago, but prosecutors have waited until he "became dominant in the polls."

"Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He continued: "They want anybody but 'TRUMP.' Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

TK Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The post comes a day after Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court to all four indictment charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's attempts to block certification of the 2020 election. He is also facing two other indictments and could soon face a fourth in Georgia.

Trump has been polling significantly ahead of the Republican Primary field and even with President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

The first pre-trial hearing in D.C. is scheduled for Aug. 28.