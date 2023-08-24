Trump Says Death of ISIS Leader Was ‘Bigger’ Than Killing of 9/11 Mastermind Osama bin Laden

TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Former President Donald Trump bragged that his administration's raid that ended in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was "bigger" than the killing of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America.
"We killed many using the CIA, very bad actors," Trump said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You look at al-Baghdadi, bigger than Osama bin Laden ... al-Baghdadi did ISIS."
Al-Baghdadi killed himself and two children by detonating a suicide vest in October 2019 during a U.S. raid in Syria.
Former President Barack Obama oversaw the killing of bin Laden in 2011. He was taken out during a U.S. special forces operation at a compound in Pakistan.
