Trump Says Biden Shouldn’t Debate RFK Jr.: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Capable of Doing It’

Trump also said RFK Jr. doesn't expect a debate, calling him a 'very smart guy'

Mariana Labbate
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said that he doesn't believe President Biden should debate 2024 Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because he doesn't think the president is "capable of doing it."

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on the show Sunday Morning Futures, that aired on Sunday, Trump said that Kennedy is a "very smart guy" and asked why would [Biden] do it?"

"I don’t think [Biden] is capable of doing it," the former president said. "But why would he do it?"

Trump mentioned Biden's "30 or 40-point lead" in primary polls to explain why he believes RFK Jr. isn't expecting Biden to participate in the debate.

"In the case of RFK, I’ve seen polls where he’s at 20%," Trump said. "That’s not bad. But I understand why [Biden] doesn’t want to do it."

Trump also mentioned large leads in the polls when answering whether he would attend a debate with the GOP candidates.

"When you have a big lead, you don't do it," he said.

