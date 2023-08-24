Former President Donald Trump savaged President Joe Biden over recent images of him at a beach in Delaware.
“There’s somebody in there that thinks he looks fabulous at the beach,” Trump said of Biden’s administration in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “I think he looks horrible at the beach. Plus the beach doesn’t represent what the president’s supposed to be doing. He’s supposed to be working.”
Biden has taken multiple trips to the beach this summer, sometimes being photographed shirtless. On one recent beach trip, the president drew criticism for declining to comment on wildfires in Hawaii.
Trump, 77, also questioned whether Biden would “make it to the gate,” seemingly hinting at the 80-year-old commander in chief’s death.
“I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete,” Trump said, arguing that Biden “can’t lift his feet out of the grass” at the White House and moves “like he’s walking on toothpicks.”
“And then you see him at the beach where he can’t lift a chair,” Trump continued. “Those chairs are meant to be light, right? They’re like two ounces.”
