Trump Says Being Inside Jail Was a ‘Terrible Experience’

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said his time being booked at the Fulton County Jail after surrendering on his Georgia indictment was an uncomfortable and "terrible experience."

In an appearance on Newsmax shortly after his arrest, Trump spoke about what it was like to be booked, saying it was a "terrible experience."

"I came in, I was treated very nicely but it is what it is," Trump said. "I took a mug shot, I'd never heard the words mug shot, they didn't teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance."

"It's a very sad experience and it's a very sad day for our country," Trump added.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump turned himself in Thursday evening, facing charges in District Attorney Fani Willis' indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, along with 18 co-conspirators, many of which have also turned themselves in.

In a separate interview on Thursday with Fox News, the former president, who maintains his innocence, described the situation as uncomfortable.

"They insisted on a mug shot and I agreed to do that," Trump told Fox News Digital. "This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mug shot."

"It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong," he added.

The former president had his fingerprints and mug shot taken. His height was recorded as 6 feet, 3 inches, and his weight as 215 pounds

"I went through an experience that I never thought I’d have to go through, but then I’ve gone through the same experience three other times. In my whole life, I didn’t know anything about indictments. And now I’ve been indicted, like, four times," he said.