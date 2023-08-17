Trump Runs Into a Bulwark of Opposition in Georgia: Business Republicans

Fulton County, Ga., prosecutor Fani Willis’s 98-page indictment against former President Donald Trump describes his efforts to subvert the 2020 election – but it is also a snapshot of the deep split between Trump and many of the Peach State’s top Republicans.

One of the starkest pieces of evidence came from Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump’s 2020 request that he “find 11,780 votes” to throw the election to Trump.

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took aim at Trump’s promise Tuesday, the day after the indictment, to provide evidence for his claims of a stolen election. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law,” wrote Kemp, who defeated Trump’s preferred candidate, former Sen. David Perdue, in 2022.

At the core of Trump’s split with state GOP leaders is Georgia’s position as a bastion of business-minded Republicans who flocked south over the past decade with Fortune 500 companies. Expansive suburbs filled with Republican voters took a chance on Trump in 2016 but quickly grew tired of his drama.

In many ways, say veteran Republicans, Georgia’s GOP is a stronghold for the sort of Republicans that once formed the core of the party nationwide – cutting taxes and government regulations, while largely eschewing the culture wars. But they have been largely driven out by Trump’s wave of populism.

“I think there's a cultural element to Georgia that people ignore,” said conservative Georgia radio host Erick Erickson, who has vacillated between supporting and opposing the former president over the years.

“Their [Atlanta’s] motto during the Civil Rights era was ‘The city too busy to hate’” he added. “And that's kind of the whole idea within the state is: the business of Georgia is business. And whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, you're looking for business.”

In 2016 it was easier to get conservatives and business-minded Republicans to line up for Trump because they had just been through eight years of Obama and the alternative was Hillary Clinton, he said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during the celebration honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

But that appeal faded over time. Kemp walloped Trump’s pick winning every county in the state and beating Perdue 73.7% - 21.8%. And Raffensperger, a little known name in politics prior to the January 6th insurrection, beat the veteran Georgia congressman endorsed by Trump, 52.3% - 33.4%.

The state is the rare exception in a party where Trump firmly holds the reins of power – even if diminished from his standing just a few years ago. He’s cemented a lead among likely Republican voters well above 50%, trouncing his nearest rivals who have been fighting over the remain share of the pie.

Georgia’s Republicans have also suffered some high-profile losses because of Trump’s hand in the party.

Two days before Trump rallied his supporters at the White House on January 6th, urging them to march on the Capitol, he was in Georgia trying to shore up then-Sen. Perdue and then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler in their races. They both lost and Democrats won control of the Senate.

In Georgia’s 2022 Senate race, Trump pushed a Black former NFL star, Herschel Walker, in what seemed like a surefire bid to knock out Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker lost, Democrats kept the Senate and it added fuel to calls among Republicans to find some way to move past Trump and get back in the business of winning elections.

"Georgia Republicans still have the bad taste in their mouths from the Senate losses that Trump was the architect of," said Scott Reed, the co-chair of former Vice President Mike Pence's super PAC and former chief lobbyist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Reed said the legal jeopardy Trump and his fellow defendants face in Georgia is far more grave than the previous three criminal cases launched against the former president, and will demoralize the state’s business-minded Republican voters.

"Georgia is different because Trump’s voice is on tape,” Reed said. “And the repetition of that voice is going to wear down Republicans in Georgia."