The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Responds to DeSantis’ Comments on Disney Case: ‘Wrong!’

    The Florida governor said on Fox and Friends that Trump was on 'the side of Disney'

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Florida Governor Rod DeSantis said on Fox and Friends on Monday that Former President Donald Trump took "the side of Disney" in the legal battle and lawsuit the company filed against him.

    Trump responded to DeSantis' comments right after, saying he was "Wrong!" in a post on Truth Social.

    DeSantis' also said he was "standing for parents, I’m standing for children. And I think a multibillion-dollar company that sexualizes children is not consistent with the values of Florida or the values of a place like Iowa," when asked if he could win voters of the state.

    In response, Trump said on his social media account that "Fox should have read my posted TRUTH on Disney, but that’s not the game they play," referring to an earlier post where he blamed DeSantis' government for the company's "Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self."

    Read More

    The former president also wrote that he is "beating Biden by a lot, 'Rob' isn’t!"

    Disney could not immediately be reached for comment on DeSantis' remarks.

    As exclusively reported by The Messenger, polling showed that Disney is deeply unpopular amongst Republicans — more specifically, that only 15 percent of Iowa Republicans had a favorable view of the company.

    Earlier in 2022, DeSantis said Disney "crossed a line" by getting involved with the "Don't Say Gay" bill discourse, when a Disney executive producer talked about her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees a path to the nomination, despite his campaign's rocky start.
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees a path to the nomination, despite his campaign's rocky start.
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.