Trump Responds to DeSantis’ Comments on Disney Case: ‘Wrong!’
The Florida governor said on Fox and Friends that Trump was on 'the side of Disney'
Florida Governor Rod DeSantis said on Fox and Friends on Monday that Former President Donald Trump took "the side of Disney" in the legal battle and lawsuit the company filed against him.
Trump responded to DeSantis' comments right after, saying he was "Wrong!" in a post on Truth Social.
DeSantis' also said he was "standing for parents, I’m standing for children. And I think a multibillion-dollar company that sexualizes children is not consistent with the values of Florida or the values of a place like Iowa," when asked if he could win voters of the state.
In response, Trump said on his social media account that "Fox should have read my posted TRUTH on Disney, but that’s not the game they play," referring to an earlier post where he blamed DeSantis' government for the company's "Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self."
- Disney Expands Lawsuit Against DeSantis
- Trump Blasts DeSantis’ Disney Feud, Says He Wanted to Show ‘What a Tough Guy He Is’
- Disney Said to Scuttle $1 Billion Investment in Florida Amid DeSantis Feud
- DeSantis vs Disney: The Magic Kingdom Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Special Tax District
- DeSantis Appointee to Disney Governing Board Quits a Few Months Into Job
The former president also wrote that he is "beating Biden by a lot, 'Rob' isn’t!"
Disney could not immediately be reached for comment on DeSantis' remarks.
As exclusively reported by The Messenger, polling showed that Disney is deeply unpopular amongst Republicans — more specifically, that only 15 percent of Iowa Republicans had a favorable view of the company.
Earlier in 2022, DeSantis said Disney "crossed a line" by getting involved with the "Don't Say Gay" bill discourse, when a Disney executive producer talked about her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics