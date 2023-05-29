Trump Responds to DeSantis’ Comments on Disney Case: ‘Wrong!’

Florida Governor Rod DeSantis said on Fox and Friends on Monday that Former President Donald Trump took "the side of Disney" in the legal battle and lawsuit the company filed against him.

Trump responded to DeSantis' comments right after, saying he was "Wrong!" in a post on Truth Social.

DeSantis' also said he was "standing for parents, I’m standing for children. And I think a multibillion-dollar company that sexualizes children is not consistent with the values of Florida or the values of a place like Iowa," when asked if he could win voters of the state.

In response, Trump said on his social media account that "Fox should have read my posted TRUTH on Disney, but that’s not the game they play," referring to an earlier post where he blamed DeSantis' government for the company's "Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self."

The former president also wrote that he is "beating Biden by a lot, 'Rob' isn’t!"

Disney could not immediately be reached for comment on DeSantis' remarks.

As exclusively reported by The Messenger, polling showed that Disney is deeply unpopular amongst Republicans — more specifically, that only 15 percent of Iowa Republicans had a favorable view of the company.

Earlier in 2022, DeSantis said Disney "crossed a line" by getting involved with the "Don't Say Gay" bill discourse, when a Disney executive producer talked about her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”