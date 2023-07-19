Trump, DeSantis Lead Biden in Ohio: Poll

Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden by 6 points in Ohio according to a poll released by Suffolk University on Tuesday.
Trump had 43.6% of respondents in the poll while Biden garnered 38.2% in the former battleground state that has moved increasingly toward the GOP.
The poll was taken between July 9-12 asked 500 voters who they would vote for in a presidential election between Trump, Biden, Green Party Cornel West and an independent candidate.
When asked about a Biden matchup with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, the president was a little closer with the top Trump rival garnering 39% of the vote and Biden getting 37%.
The poll also asked respondents to rate their approval of Biden as a president. Most respondents — 41% — strongly disapproved; 31% approved of his administration and only 10% strongly approved.
