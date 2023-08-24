Trump Replaces Top Lawyer Ahead of Georgia Arraignment: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Trump Replaces Top Lawyer Ahead of Georgia Arraignment: Report

Drew Findling has been replaced by Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell and Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The former president is facing charges alongside 18 co-defendantsMichael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has replaced his top lawyer in the case he faces in Georgia, per a new report from CNN.

Drew Findling has been replaced by Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow, the news outlet reported. Sadow filed an entry of appearance as lead counsel on Thursday morning.

“The president should never have been indicted,” Sadow said in a statement. “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

Both Findling and Sadow are "A plus lawyers," said Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer Noah Pines. "There's no best in my mind."

"Both Drew [Findling] and Steve Sadow are very good, very experienced lawyers, they have much different tacks, in their personality and the way they do stuff," said Pines, who is also a former prosecutor.

"Steve is a little bit more aggressive. I'm not saying that one way is better than the other, he's definitely more antagonistic," he added. 

The former president is facing charges in Georgia alongside 18 co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. He is expected to surrender for arrest on Thursday, one day ahead of Friday's noon deadline.

Read More

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy GiulianiJohn Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all surrendered for arrest and released on bail.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.