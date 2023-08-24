Trump Replaces Top Lawyer Ahead of Georgia Arraignment: Report

Former President Donald Trump has replaced his top lawyer in the case he faces in Georgia, per a new report from CNN.

Drew Findling has been replaced by Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow, the news outlet reported. Sadow filed an entry of appearance as lead counsel on Thursday morning.

“The president should never have been indicted,” Sadow said in a statement. “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

Both Findling and Sadow are "A plus lawyers," said Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer Noah Pines. "There's no best in my mind."

"Both Drew [Findling] and Steve Sadow are very good, very experienced lawyers, they have much different tacks, in their personality and the way they do stuff," said Pines, who is also a former prosecutor.

"Steve is a little bit more aggressive. I'm not saying that one way is better than the other, he's definitely more antagonistic," he added.

The former president is facing charges in Georgia alongside 18 co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. He is expected to surrender for arrest on Thursday, one day ahead of Friday's noon deadline.

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all surrendered for arrest and released on bail.