Trump Receives Endorsement From Every Michigan Republican In Congress

Former President Donald Trump has been endorsed by every single Republican member of the House from Michigan.
Trump announced the support of the battleground state's entire Republican congressional delegation in a press release on Tuesday.
The six Republican endorsers are Reps. Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, John James and Lisa McClain.
“We're proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” the a group of the lawmakers said in a joint statement.
- Donald Trump Receives Three More Endorsements From Ohio Delegates
- Biden, Trump Tied in Michigan in 2024 Rematch: Poll
- Donald Trump Named ‘Man of the Decade’ in Michigan County He Lost Twice
- Michigan Secretary of State Bars Trump Elector, Shelby Township Clerk From Running Elections
- Trump Allies in Michigan, Including the State GOP’s 2022 Attorney General Nominee, Charged for Tampering With Voting Machines in 2020
“Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988," the statement continued.
Trump lost Michigan to President Joe Biden by about 3 percentage points, however he continues to baselessly claim the election results in the state were fraudulent. Trump narrowly won Michigan over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
James submitted a solo statement where he slammed Biden's economic policy and praised inflation rates under Trump's presidency.
“President Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders. Biden’s policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan’s middle-class," James said. "Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them."
Trump's statement said the former president is "honored" to receive the endorsements.
