TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Trump Raised $7.1 Million Following Mug Shot Release, Campaign Says
The former president's campaign raked in more than $4 million on Friday alone
JWPlayer
Former President Donald Trump raised $7.1 million in the 48 hours he surrendered for arrest in Atlanta on Thursday evening, according to his campaign.
Trump's campaign said it raised $4.18 million on Friday alone, marking its highest single-day total to date. The campaign sold merchandise depicting Trump's mug shot.
Trump's return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, also directed users to the former president's website, where they were encouraged to make contributions.
The former president was booked on charges alongside 18 co-defendants for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the election in Georgia.
Read More
- Trump Battled to Get Out of Georgia Mug Shot: Report
- Mug Shots Released for Jeffrey Clark, Remaining Trump Co-Defendants
- Some of the Most Notable Political Mug Shots In History
- Trump Raised $6.6 Million Since Indictment, Campaign Says
- Mark Meadows’ Mug Shot Released
- Trump Wanted to Appear ‘Defiant’ in Mug Shot: Report
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics