Trump Raised $7.1 Million Following Mug Shot Release, Campaign Says

The former president's campaign raked in more than $4 million on Friday alone

Eva Surovell
Former President Donald Trump raised $7.1 million in the 48 hours he surrendered for arrest in Atlanta on Thursday evening, according to his campaign.

Trump's campaign said it raised $4.18 million on Friday alone, marking its highest single-day total to date. The campaign sold merchandise depicting Trump's mug shot.

Trump's return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, also directed users to the former president's website, where they were encouraged to make contributions.

The former president was booked on charges alongside 18 co-defendants for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the election in Georgia.

Donald Trump's real mug shot has been released
Donald Trump’s mug shot has been releasedFulton County Sheriff's Office
