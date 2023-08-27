Trump Raised $7.1 Million Following Mug Shot Release, Campaign Says

Former President Donald Trump raised $7.1 million in the 48 hours he surrendered for arrest in Atlanta on Thursday evening, according to his campaign.

Trump's campaign said it raised $4.18 million on Friday alone, marking its highest single-day total to date. The campaign sold merchandise depicting Trump's mug shot.

Trump's return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, also directed users to the former president's website, where they were encouraged to make contributions.

The former president was booked on charges alongside 18 co-defendants for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the election in Georgia.