Trump Rages Late Into Night After Indictment: ‘The Witch Hunt Continues’ 

Former President Donald Trump took to television and social media on Monday after a grand jury indicted him on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The charges in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' case bring Trump to four sets of criminal charges this year.

Shortly after the indictments were announced, Trump told Fox News in an interview that this is "a dark period for our country." He said that the charges against him are a reflection of the country under President Joe Biden.

"The whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden," Trump said.

Trump bashed Willis, continuing his weeks-long tirade against the district attorney for her investigation.

"The racist and corrupt district attorney of Fulton County, which has turned out to be a murder capital of the world with among the highest violent crime levels anywhere in our country, just opened a fundraising site in order to benefit off the things she most campaigned on, ‘I will get Donald Trump,’" Trump said of what he refers to as a "politically-inspired indictment."

Trump added that Willis "should focus on the people that rigged the 2020 presidential election, not those who demand an answer as to what happened."

Fani Willis and Donald Trump AP Photo/John Bazemore, File; AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

Later in the night, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to continue to lash out at Willis.

"So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump,'" Trump posted early Tuesday morning.

Trump is charged with 13 felony counts, including racketeering under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO law.

Prior to the grand jury making their official decision on whether or not to indict the former president, a court document that was briefly made public detailed the potential charges Trump and his associates would face if indicted, which ended up being the case.

"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!" Trump wrote.

Willis has given Trump and the 18 other defendants until Aug. 25 to surrender as she is hoping to try all of them together under racketeering charges.