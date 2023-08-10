Trump Rages at Biden: ‘Stark Raving Lunatic’ ‘I.Q. of a First Grader’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Rages at Biden: ‘Stark Raving Lunatic’ ‘I.Q. of a First Grader’

The former president claims the Department of Justice and FBI have been weaponized

Zachary Leeman
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden as a "stark raving lunatic" pointing to his mounting legal troubles and accusing the administration of the "weaponization" of the Department of Justice and FBI.

In a partly all-caps rant posted to Truth Social on Thursday, the former president called Biden "dumb and incompetent" and raged over the border crisis.

"I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES. HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!" he wrote.

In a separate message, he accused Biden of having the "mind, ideas, and I.Q. of a first grader."

Trump has been posting frequently to Truth Social as his legal team preps for Florida and Washington D.C. trials, as well as a potential new indictment out of Fulton County, Ga.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Special counsel Jack Smith is behind two indictments of the former president, charging him with mishandling classified materials, obstructing justice, and criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has called Smith "deranged" and called for a "federal takeover" of Washington, D.C., and the recusal of the Barack Obama-appointed judge overseeing his criminal conspiracy case.

Smith already requested a protective order based on Trump's postings, which include a promise to "come" after anyone targeting him, which the former president claims would violate his free speech rights.

At a New Hampshire rally this week, Trump once again declared he's been "indicted" for his supporters. He called the charges he's facing "bulls--t," leading to a brief "bulls--t" chant from the crowd.

