Trump Rages at Biden: ‘Stark Raving Lunatic’ ‘I.Q. of a First Grader’
The former president claims the Department of Justice and FBI have been weaponized
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden as a "stark raving lunatic" pointing to his mounting legal troubles and accusing the administration of the "weaponization" of the Department of Justice and FBI.
In a partly all-caps rant posted to Truth Social on Thursday, the former president called Biden "dumb and incompetent" and raged over the border crisis.
"I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES. HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!" he wrote.
In a separate message, he accused Biden of having the "mind, ideas, and I.Q. of a first grader."
- Trump Campaign Defends Truth Social Post Flagged by DOJ: ‘The Definition of Political Speech’
- Trump Attacks Biden on Truth Social Over Looming Third Indictment, Calls DOJ ‘Monsters’
- Trump Labels Everyone Investigating Him ‘Fascists’ in Truth Social Post
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’
- Trump Seizes on White House Cocaine Story in Truth Social Rant
- In Truth Social Rant, Trump Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’
Trump has been posting frequently to Truth Social as his legal team preps for Florida and Washington D.C. trials, as well as a potential new indictment out of Fulton County, Ga.
Special counsel Jack Smith is behind two indictments of the former president, charging him with mishandling classified materials, obstructing justice, and criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump has called Smith "deranged" and called for a "federal takeover" of Washington, D.C., and the recusal of the Barack Obama-appointed judge overseeing his criminal conspiracy case.
Smith already requested a protective order based on Trump's postings, which include a promise to "come" after anyone targeting him, which the former president claims would violate his free speech rights.
At a New Hampshire rally this week, Trump once again declared he's been "indicted" for his supporters. He called the charges he's facing "bulls--t," leading to a brief "bulls--t" chant from the crowd.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics