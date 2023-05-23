Can a Judge Silence Donald Trump? It’s Complicated.

Many have tried to keep Donald Trump quiet. Few have succeeded.

Now it’s a state judge’s turn to give it a go.

On Tuesday, New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan is expected to instruct the former president of the United States via a live video feed that he must comply with a May 8 protective order barring him from speaking about certain aspects of his criminal case surrounding alleged “hush money” payments during the 2016 White House campaign.

Intentionally violating the order is a class A misdemeanor punishable with a sentence of up to 364 days in jail.

Merchan’s protective order is not a straight-up gag order, so Trump remains free to comment in general about his legal travails. Still, there are strict limits to what Trump can say about “discovery material,” the legal term for evidentiary records that prosecutors must provide to defendants.

Given Trump’s propensity to make public statements about his legal issues, experts told The Messenger they will be watching closely to see whether the judicial system can restrain a defendant running for president who is simultaneously bracing for additional federal and state criminal charges.

(Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

“If Trump is continuing to trash talk in ways that impact the security of any parts of the system – the judge, the D.A. and his family, or the jurors, the judge would not be afraid to jump in,” said a lawyer who previously worked in the Manhattan D.A.’s office.

A spokesman for Trump's campaign did not respond to request for comment.

‘Threatened potential death and destruction’

Trump has long tested the boundaries with his public commentary about active criminal investigations into his behavior. He usually does it to the chagrin of his own attorneys.

“He never helps himself legally when he talks. Never,” said Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House lawyer during the Mueller investigation.

Both before and after his March 30 indictment in New York on the criminal charges, Trump made a series of statements about the case on his Truth Social social media platform. On March 18, with news that his indictment was imminent, Trump wrote a post calling on his supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

“Isn’t it terrible that D.A. Bragg refuses to do the right thing and ‘call it a day?’” Trump wrote in another post on March 23, referring to Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who brought the criminal charges against him. The ex-president's post ended with, “They are HUMAN SCUM!”

On March 24, Trump posted about his looming indictment that “potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country.” The same day, he shared — and later deleted — a post that showed a picture of himself holding a baseball bat beside a picture of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump posted on April 4, the day he was arraigned in New York City: "Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

The constant commentary has exasperated his defenders and prosecutors alike.

“I’m not his social media consultant," Trump defense attorney Joe Tacopina said in a March interview with NBC, responding to Trump’s posts about Bragg.

At Trump’s arraignment last month, Manhattan prosecutor Christopher Conroy raised alarm at Trump’s “recent public statements threatening our city, our justice system, our courts, and our office.”

“[Trump’s] public statements have, among other things, threatened ‘potential death and destruction’, and that is a quote, and ‘World War III’, another quote, if these charges were brought and he was indicted,” Conroy said. “We have significant concern about the potential danger this kind of rhetoric poses to our city, to potential jurors and witnesses, and to the judicial process.”

Joe Tacopina, attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters in May 2023 outside the federal courthouse in New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Could a judge actually send Trump to jail?

The New York judge’s current order has nothing to do with the fact that Trump is a former president or a current presidential candidate and “everything to do with the fact that he makes frequent public communications, including via social media, and might want to refer to some of the discovery material if permitted,” said Bruce Green, a professor at Fordham Law School.

“Most criminal defendants are instructed by their lawyers to keep a low profile and refrain from discussing their cases, but it is unlikely that Mr. Trump feels similarly restrained,” Green added.

Merchan is handling Trump like any judge would when dealing with a defendant who might reveal confidential material publicly, said Michael Scotto, a former bureau chief for the New York County District Attorney's Office.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge is expected to explain in great detail what Trump’s obligations under the order are “and get Trump to acknowledge he understands exactly what the protective order prohibits him from doing and the consequences,” Scottto said.

Those consequences could be dire for Trump.

Intentionally violating the order would make the ex-president subject to prosecution for contempt of court, which involves the willful disobedience of a court order. Under New York law, that’s punishable with a sentence of up to 364 days in jail. There is no mandatory jail sentence.

Legal experts say Trump would continue a scorched-earth across-the-board legal strategy to appeal any court decision that tries to restrict his speech. That could set up another legal battle on unique and unprecedented First Amendment concerns.

Eugene Volokh, a noted First Amendment scholar, said Merchan’s current protective order does not raise free speech concerns because it is solely a limitation on his ability to comment on information that his legal team is allowed to see through the discovery process.

“As a First Amendment matter, I don't think there's any problem with that order,” Volokh, a professor at UCLA School of Law, told The Messenger. A more general order restricting Trump’s ability to criticize the court or prohibiting him from posting on social media about the case likely would have run into constitutional challenges, he said, “but that’s not what’s going on here.”