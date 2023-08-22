Trump Promises Top Economic Advisers Massive New Tariffs if Elected: Report

Donald Trump and his top economic aides met last week in New Jersey to discuss the former president's presidential bid strategy, and how to best attack President Joe Biden's economic policies.
The main idea to come out of the meeting, which happened at Trump's private golf club, was a “universal baseline tariff,” anonymous sources told the Washington Post.
Trump would be planning on implementing a tariff on all imports to the U.S. as a way to protect the domestic economy, which could also have huge impacts on the global economy. According to the Post's sources, his advisers have been discussing this tariff, rates and levels for months.
His aides expect this tariff on imports to be a central proposal of Trump's 2024 campaign, which would also show how the former president aims to concentrate more power in office if he's elected next year.
Former Trump economic officials and experts have harshly criticized the idea. Paul Winfree, for example, who served as Trump’s deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council, told the Post "a tariff of that scope and size would impose a massive tax on the folks who it intends to help.”
