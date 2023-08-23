Trump Promises ‘Sparks’ in Tucker Carlson Interview - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Promises ‘Sparks’ in Tucker Carlson Interview

The former president is doing an interview with Carlson as counterprogramming to the first GOP presidential primary debate

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised that “sparks will fly” during his prime-time interview with Tucker Carlson.

"MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. “SPARKS WILL FLY.” ENJOY!," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

The interview with Carlson is intended to be counterprogramming to the GOP’s first presidential primary debate, which is being hosted by Fox News at 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Trump, who comfortably leads the field according to polls, would have qualified for the debate alongside eight other candidates who will be on the stage, but said he intends to skip the debates due to his overwhelming frontrunner status.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump looks on at hole one prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey.Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The other candidates have expressed mixed opinions about Trump’s absence. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has said Trump has earned the right not to be there, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has accused Trump of being a coward.

Trump has said that because he leads the rest of the field by so much — 46% ahead of his nearest rivals according to a recent poll — it is not necessary for him to attend debates. He has suggested he might make the top performer at the debates his running mate.

Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have both said they have no interest in being vice president.

