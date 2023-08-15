Trump Promises ‘Irrefutable’ Report on Election Fraud Next Week - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Promises ‘Irrefutable’ Report on Election Fraud Next Week

Trump says the 'major' news conference will happen next Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Bedminster, N.J.

Kayla Gallagher
Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will present an "irrefutable" report on the "Presidential Election Fraud" that took place in Georgia, just a day after he and 18 others were indicted in the state.

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me," Trump posted to Truth Social.

Trump's comments come hours after he was indicted in Georgia on 13 felony charges, including a racketeering charge under Georgia's RICO law in the Fulton County investigation headed by District Attorney Fani Willis.

Former President Donald Trump looks on at hole one prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey.Mike Stobe/Getty Images

These are the fourth set of criminal charges brought against the former president, who has maintained his innocence and is expected the plead not guilty.

"All charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!" he continued.

Trump says the "major" news conference will happen next Monday, Aug. 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Bedminster, N.J.

Trump has long called the legal probes against him a "witch hunt" and has said that the charges on Monday night amount to election interference.

