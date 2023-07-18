Trump Primary Opponents Respond to Another Potential Indictment: ‘We Can’t Keep Dealing with This Drama’

Former President Donald Trump's fellow 2024 hopefuls are weighing in and predicting another potential indictment in his future.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he expects to be indicted again. The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing as he has done in his other cases.

Trump revealed in a statement that he was informed in a Sunday letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith that he is the target of a grand jury investigation over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and his insistence preceding that event that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Former Trump ambassador and 2024 GOP hopeful Nikki Haley was asked about Trump's statement during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday and she said the American people are ready to move on from the "drama" of Trump.

"We need a new generational leader. We can't keep dealing with this drama. We can't keep dealing with this negativity," she said.

At a Tuesday press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also addressed Trump's potential indictment. Trump's nearest competitor blasted indicted Trump over January 6, but admitted the former president "didn't do anything."

"I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn't do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully ... but to try to criminalize that, that's a different issue entirely," he told a South Carolina crowd.

Another 2024 White House GOP hopeful, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, released a statement shortly after Trump's announcement reiterating his criticism of the former president's role in Jan. 6, saying he should be barred from ever running for president again.

"I have said from the beginning that Donald Trump's actions on January 6 should disqualify him from ever being President again," Hutchinson said. "As a former federal prosecutor, I understand the severity of Grand Jury investigations and what it means to be targeted by such an investigation ... Anyone who truly loves this country ... would suspend their campaign for President of the United States immediately."

Trump is facing mounting legal battles, including a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House.