Trump Praises Judge Overseeing Docs Case: ‘She’s Very Smart and Very Strong’
The former president's legal team is currently seeking to delay his trial amid his 2024 campaign
Donald Trump had nothing but praise for the judge overseeing his classified documents case, telling Fox News she "loves our country."
Trump spoke about his federal indictment and charges, which allege that he mishandled classified documents, during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures and complimented Judge Aileen Cannon.
"I know it’s a very highly respected judge. A very smart judge, and a very strong judge," he said, adding he was "very proud" to have appointed her himself.
Trump's legal team filed a motion seeking a postponement in his classified documents trial. The motion was in response to Cannon proposing an August 14 trial start date.
"She's very smart and very strong, and loves our country," Trump told Bartiromo about Cannon. "We need judges that love our country so they do the right thing."
Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment which accuses him of mishandling classified documents and obstructing authorities trying to obtain said documents. The materials were gathered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in an August raid by the FBI.
Trump aide Walt Nauta was also indicted in the case led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including mishandling classified materials.
