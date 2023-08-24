Trump Praises Gavin Newsom as ‘Nice Looking Guy’ Who ‘Speaks Well’

Former President Donald Trump complimented Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom wondering aloud which Democrats may run for president if President Joe Biden were to not seek reelection.

"He's a nice looking guy, he speaks well," Trump said of Newsom in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday night. "I always got along well with him, believe it or not."

Newsom is seen as having a rising figure in the Democratic party, and speculation has circled that he is eyeing a White House bid in the future. But despite the praise for Newsom's looks, Trump said he had a bad record.

"He's got a big load on his shoulders, because you look at California and what's happened," Trump said, blasting crime rates in cities in the state.

Trump sat out the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee Wednesday, citing polling that shows he leads the pack by double digits.

