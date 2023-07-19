Trump Praises Chinese President Jinping: ‘He Runs 1.4 Billion People With an Iron Fist’ - The Messenger
Trump Praises Chinese President Jinping: ‘He Runs 1.4 Billion People With an Iron Fist’

The former president touted the relationship America and China had during his White House term

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Former president Donald Trump is expected to return antiques to Israel.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, calling the leader a "brilliant guy" during a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Think of President Xi. Central casting, you know, when I say he's brilliant everyone says, 'Oh that's terrible,' " Trump said. "Well, he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect."

The former president touted the relationship he had with China during his time in the White House, saying he got "them to pay us $28 billion because they screwed our farmers for years.”

Trump has frequently praised the Chinese leader and other strongarm leaders, including North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He’s now president for life," Trump said of Jinping during a fundraiser in 2018. "President for life. And he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday."

