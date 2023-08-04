Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Classified Documents Charges

Donald Trump formally told a federal court on Friday he pleads not guilty to the latest round of criminal charges tied to his mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The former president in his latest legal filing also said he'd waive his right to appear at his upcoming arraignment that's scheduled for next Thursday in Fort Pierce, Fla.

On July 27, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office filed a superseding indictment adding new charges against the former president and introducing a new co-defendant: Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos de Oliveira, who stands accused of conspiring to delete surveillance footage that captured the transfer of boxes containing classified documents.

De Oliveira allegedly told a Mar-a-Lago IT worker — dubbed "Trump Employee 4" in the indictment and later reported to be Yuscil Taveras — that "the boss" wanted the footage deleted. Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira now face a new count of conspiracy to obstruct judge, and Taveras is believed to be cooperating with the government.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his plane at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in Washington, D.C. federal court on August 3, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Prosecutors now identify De Oliveira as the person who allegedly helped Nauta move roughly 30 boxes from Trump’s residence to the storage room on June 2, 2022.

The superseding indictment — so-named because it replaces the original one — gives a glimpse of how the special counsel's investigation has progressed since it was initially unsealed in early June.

Trump has been charged with dozens of counts of willfully retaining national defense information, an offense under 18 U.S.C. 793(e), known as the Espionage Act. The former president also stands accused of conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, false statements and other charges. He plans to deny all the accusations.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, has set a trial date for May 2024.

Trump's waiver of appearance has not yet been signed by a judicial officer and is pending approval.