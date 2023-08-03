Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 2020 Election Interference

Donald Trump pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday afternoon during his third criminal arraignment of this year, where the former president set aside his typical social media bluster to methodically answer to charges that he committed felonies in an attempt to subvert the presidential transition of power.

“Donald J. Trump,” the former president said in the opening moments of the hearing when asked to state his name for the record.

“John,” Trump added, clarifying his middle name.

Asked his age, Trump answered: "Seven-seven."

Beyond that, Trump spoke more than pleasantries and his plea inside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., located less than two miles from the White House where he once lived and in the proverbial shadow of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Before every criminal court appearance, Trump angrily denounced the charges on his website Truth Social, accusing every prosecutor pursuing him of political motivations. Once he gets in court, Trump in the past has let his lawyers do the talking, sitting mostly silently at the defense table.

Thursday’s arraignment was no exception.

For all the spectacle and security concerns outside the court, Trump’s third arraignment proceeded with routine efficiency. Prosecutors allege that Trump committed four felonies in his zeal to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Those charges are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and a criminal analogue of the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law designed to protect the civil rights of freedmen and women in the wake of the Civil War.

Special Counsel Jack Smith took his place in a wooden pew at the back of the well to watch his historic case kick off, as his assistants started sitting at the prosecution table. Law enforcement guarded the court room's entrance before Trump and his defense team came in from a separate side door.

When he entered the courtroom, Trump took slow, deliberate steps, trodding to the defense table. The former president glanced down to his hands, looking grim at first. Then, Trump appeared more animated as his attorney John Lauro showed him a document, and the former president jotted down a note, engaged in his defense. He continued to chat and whisper with his attorney before the proceedings began.

Former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump waves from inside his SUV on his way to the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of his arraignment. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

After she entered, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya recited the charges of the four-count indictment and their maximum penalties. Prosecutors did not seek his detention, subject to certain conditions. He may not commit any crimes upon release or contact any other witnesses about the facts of the case without other attorneys present.

The proceedings took roughly half an hour, with an early preview of a potential battle ahead over trial schedule.

Before the hearing adjourned, Trump’s attorney John Lauro urged the court to force prosecutors to inform the defense of the “magnitude” of the evidence the government plans to turn over.

“I know the government is going to give us a massive amount of information quickly,” Lauro said.

Federal prosecutor Thomas Windom said his team is prepared “as a protective order is in place to turn over a substantial amount of discovery,” but he signaled the government would oppose any attempts to drag out the proceedings.

"The government intends to put its position in writing, but this case, like every case, will benefit from normal order, including a speedy trial," he said.

Upadhyaya scheduled the first pre-trial hearing for the case on Aug. 28.