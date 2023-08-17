Trump Planning Counterprogramming, Possible Tucker Carlson Sit Down During GOP Debate: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Trump Planning Counterprogramming, Possible Tucker Carlson Sit Down During GOP Debate: Report

Sources told CNN the former president has proposed sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson during the debate

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A SPAC linked to former US President Donald Trump settled SEC fraud charges Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is considering proposing counterprogramming in lieu of attending next week's GOP presidential debate, per a new report from CNN.

Sources told CNN the former president has thrown out ideas such as calling into cable news stations or sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson during the debate.

While on the campaign trail, Trump has continually floated the idea of not attending the debate, which is set to be hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee next week. He has cited his large lead in polling and has also expressed an unwillingness to sign the loyalty pledge required by the RNC to participate in the debate.

Whether or not Trump elects to attend, the debate will come on the heels of his fourth indictment — this time, on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The former president is also facing criminal charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.