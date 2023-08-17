Trump Planning Counterprogramming, Possible Tucker Carlson Sit Down During GOP Debate: Report

Former President Donald Trump is considering proposing counterprogramming in lieu of attending next week's GOP presidential debate, per a new report from CNN.
Sources told CNN the former president has thrown out ideas such as calling into cable news stations or sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson during the debate.
While on the campaign trail, Trump has continually floated the idea of not attending the debate, which is set to be hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee next week. He has cited his large lead in polling and has also expressed an unwillingness to sign the loyalty pledge required by the RNC to participate in the debate.
Whether or not Trump elects to attend, the debate will come on the heels of his fourth indictment — this time, on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The former president is also facing criminal charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.
