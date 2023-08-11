Trump, Pence Supporters Clash at Iowa Q&A Session: ‘Why Did You Commit Treason’

A Q&A during a Mike Pence campaign stop was derailed on Thursday, as supporters of the former vice president and former President Donald Trump clashed over the 2020 election.
"My question is this, why did you commit treason on Jan. 6?" one man asked Pence prompting boos from other members of the audience.
Another man then stood up, pointed at the person who asked the question and shouted, "I am a veteran buddy. You shut your mouth!"
Pence responded to the murmurs from crowd saying it was a "fair question" and that is why he was there. He answered by taking the crowd back to Jan. 6, 2021, when he "put my left hand on Ronald Reagan’s Bible" and "swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America."
"Now I know you might have a different impression about what my duties and responsibilities were on January 6, and I’m happy to talk to you about it. The truth is that states conduct our elections, they do, and once Iowa certifies the elections, when there are questions you can go to court…," Pence told the audience.
He continued, defining what Article Two of the Constitution says and encouraging people to read it for themselves. He repeated that his choice was to choose the Constitution over Trump, which he has said he would do again if he had the chance.
"It doesn’t say ‘may,’ it doesn’t say you can send them back to the states, it doesn’t say you can reject votes, even though my former running mate and many of his outside lawyers told me that that authority was there. I knew there never was. I mean look, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could pick the American president," Pence said.
Trump supporters heckled Pence last week before an event using the same treason rhetoric and asking Pence why he didn't "uphold the Constitution," which Pence argues he did.
