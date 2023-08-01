Pence Reacts to Trump Indictment: ‘Anyone Who Puts Himself Over the Constitution Should Never Be President’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump is unfit to serve in the White House, after his one-time running mate and current primary opponent was indicted for his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement. “Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career.”

Trump was indicted on four counts on Thursday, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. The former president had been indicted twice already this year.

Pence’s refusal to overturn the 2020 election results was noted in the lengthy indictment. The former vice president took “contemporaneous notes” regarding Trump’s “knowingly false claims of election fraud,” according to the court document. Rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence” during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016. Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Pence noted that Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

"As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people,” Pence said.