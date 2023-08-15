‘Pardon-Proof’: Georgia Charges Are Most Serious Legal Threat to Trump, Experts Say

Georgia’s insulation from the presidential and gubernatorial pardon powers could make the newest indictment of Donald Trump the most serious criminal charges the former president has faced yet, legal experts told The Messenger.

“There is no pain-free exit from this state litigation for Trump,” said Barbara Ann Perry, professor and director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign could, if successful, hand him a literal get-out-of-jail-free card on any convictions stemming from federal charges in Florida and Washington, D.C. in the form of Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which vests the president with pardon powers for federal crimes.

But such a pardon is not a possibility in Georgia, where a Fulton County grand jury on Monday handed up charges against Trump as part of a 41-count, 19-defendant indictment stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’ 2 ½-year probe into alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Defendants including Trump have been asked to voluntarily surrender by Aug. 25.

The Georgia indictment marks “the first set of charges for which there's no chance Trump can pardon himself or others,” Christy Setzer, a political analyst, told The Messenger.

Former President Donald Trump looks on during Round 3 at the LIV Golf-Bedminster 2023 at the Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., on August 13, 2023. Timothy A. Clark/AFP via Getty Images

“Does it change the electoral calculus? Maybe not,” Setzer said. “But the legal one? Absolutely.”

The Georgia indictment is also unique in the inclusion of charges against many Trump allies, and the fact it could set up a televised trial in the state, which has permissive laws for cameras in courtrooms. But the elimination of the pardon possibility is seen as by far the greatest legal threat to the former president.

President Nixon pointing during a press conference. Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Trump has mulled the topic of a self-pardon before, reportedly told advisers before leaving office in January 2021 that he was considering pardoning himself. In the event Trump does not win the nomination, other GOP presidential candidates, notably entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have also discussed the idea of pardoning Trump — a move that would not be without precedent given then-President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of his predecessor, Richard Nixon.

However, the president’s pardon power covers only federal offenses, not violations of state laws. Even if Trump were re-elected president in 2024, he would not have the ability to pardon himself or any of his allies in Georgia.

“If it remains in Georgia, beyond the reach of any president's pardon power, this represents the most serious threat to Donald Trump,” Laura Smith, a presidential historian, told The Messenger of the Georgia case.

“This case is strong and pardon-proof,” said David McIntosh, former legislative counsel to Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn.

Pardon laws for state offenses vary across all 50 states. In some states, a Trump-friendly governor might have the ability to single-handedly pardon Trump of state charges. But not so in Georgia.

Georgia is one of only three states in which the governor has no power to directly grant pardons on any state criminal charges.

Following the 2020 election, Trump pressured Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to contest the state’s election results, but Kemp refused, causing tensions between the two.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Instead, criminal commutations in Georgia are controlled by the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, a five-member panel whose members are appointed to seven-year terms by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Two of the board’s current members were appointed by Kemp. The other three were appointed or re-appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal, also a Republican.

Georgia’s pardon rules are also unlikely to change. They are enshrined in the state’s Constitution, which requires approval by two-thirds majority of both houses of the Georgia General Assembly followed by ratification.

Republicans currently hold a 33-23 majority in Georgia’s state Senate, and a 102-78 majority in the state House of Representatives.

Even if he did have the power to intervene, or pressure the state pardon board, Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appears unlikely to do so. Kemp has repeatedly clashed with Trump over his baseless claims of fraud over the 2020 election in the state.

After Trump posted to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that he planned to present an “Irrefutable REPORT” next week alleging there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Kemp replied: “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”

“For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law,” Kemp continued. “Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”