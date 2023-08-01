Trump PAC paid Melania’s Stylist Over $260,000 in ‘Strategy Consulting’ - The Messenger
Politics
Trump PAC paid Melania’s Stylist Over $260,000 in ‘Strategy Consulting’

The payments happened in the past 15 months for a stylist who designed the former First Lady's inauguration dress

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate and Matt Holt
Former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on June 8, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

Donald Trump's Save America PAC has paid over $260,000 in the last 15 months to Melania Trump's stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard, in payments listed as "strategy consulting."

Most of the money was paid in $18,000 installments, all with the same label. The total amounts to $260,500, as confirmed by The Messenger based on disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The fashion designer has worked with Melania Trump for years, having designed her gown for Trump's 2017 inaugural ball. He has also worked with other politicians like Hillary Clinton and even Michelle Obama.

His latest payments happened in June of 2023, according to FEC filings.

In August of 2022, Melania Trump released a statement addressing some of the payments made to Braillard.

“Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist,” the statement read. “His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events.”

