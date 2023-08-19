Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: Report

Former police captain's company got eye-popping $150,000 in just two months from Trump's Save America PAC, according to FEC filings

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference last month as he also juggles various legal cases filed against him. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A key political action committee funding Donald Trump's presidential campaign isn't only covering mammoth legals bills to defend him from a mounting number of indictments. It's also footing the bill for a pricey investigator in cases Trump is battling, CBS News reports.

Save America, the PAC the former president founded, handed over an eye-popping $152,000 to private eye Sean Crowley's firm in April and May alone, according to federal campaign filings cited by CBS.

The work by Crowley, a former New York City police captain, was related to Trump's Manhattan court cases, CBS discovered. Details were not available.

Asked which cases the investigator money was spent on, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina told CBS: "I think both," but added that he "can't go into" specifics.

The Manhattan cases involve criminal charges and a defamation case filed against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he denigrated her and denied her claims that he had attacked her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

A jury determined in May that Carroll she had been sexually abused by Trump, and she won the case — and $5 million in damages.

In the criminal case filed earlier this year, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 state felony counts of falsification of business records and other alleged offenses. That case is scheduled to be tried next March.

Crowley refused to discuss any details about the work he did for Trump's PAC, telling CBS News when asked: "I think you should be talking to the attorneys regarding anything related to me and the PAC."

Save America's filings characterize the payments as funding "research consulting." Crowley's firm, CTS Research & Investigation, is listed as "CTS Research."

Save America has also disclosed more than $20 million in legal spending on Trump and his allies in the first half of 2023, according to a July 31 filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Beyond Trump's New York cases, he is now also facing major felony charges in separate cases over his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House, his role in attempting to upend America's 2020 presidential election, and a RICO case filed early this week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing Trump of trying to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

Trump is now facing 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions across the Eastern Seaboard. 

