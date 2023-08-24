Trump Opposes DA’s Bid for October Trial in Georgia, Seeks to Sever Case from Accused Fake-Elector Architect - The Messenger
Trump Opposes DA’s Bid for October Trial in Georgia, Seeks to Sever Case from Accused Fake-Elector Architect

The former president's request fell just hours after DA Fani Willis requested an autumn trial

Adam Klasfeld
Fani Willis and Donald TrumpMegan Varner/Getty Images; Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump opposed a request by Georgia prosecutors to set an October trial date in his racketeering case, asking on Thursday for the court to sever his case from a co-defendant who wants a speedy resolution.

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect of the false electors scheme, asserted his right to a speedy trial. Trump wants to stand trial separately from him.

"President Trump further respectfully puts the Court on notice that he requests the Court set a scheduling conference at its earliest convenience so he can be heard on the State’s motions for entry of pretrial scheduling order and to specially set trial," his new attorney Steven Sadow wrote in a two-page filing.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump, Chesebro, and 17 others in a sprawling racketeering indictment about the ex-president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Shortly after Chesebro's request for an expedited arraignment, the DA quickly agreed to a fast schedule for him and his co-defendants, proposing a trial on Oct. 23, 2023.

Chesebro stands accused of strategizing the plan to appoint false GOP electors in battleground states that Trump lost, including in Georgia.

Prosecutors say that the plan involved having the electors sign sworn documents falsely stating that they were duly elected and qualified to vote for Trump — and submit those allegedly fraudulent documents to courts, state houses, Congress and the U.S. Archivist. Chesebro's legal team has suggested that Trump didn't follow their client's advice.

