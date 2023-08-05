Trump: ‘One More Indictment and This Election Is Closed Out’

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday night he needs just one more indictment and “this election is closed out" — in his favor.

“Nobody has even a chance. We've already defeated the Republicans. They’re at 2 and 3 and 1 [percent]," he said at the Alabama GOP Summer Dinner, referring to his Republican opponents.

Trump also took a not-so-veiled shot at Special Counsel Jack Smith one day after he pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from Smith’s probe into Trump's activities linked to Jan. 6, 2021 and the 2020 election.

Trump appeared to characterize the indictments filed against him by Smith as a good thing that will further infuriate and inspire his supporters.

Though he didn't name Smith, Trump took aim at him, saying: "Our enemies unleashed an army of rabid, left-wing lawyers — corrupt, and really corrupt, Marxist prosecutors.”

These are "dishonest people, bad people, deranged government agents, and rogue intelligence offices to try and stop our movement," the former president added.

Trump once again reassured the audience he would win in 2024, adding that “we're going to evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House.”

After walking out to “God Bless The USA”, Trump said, “We're going to expel the criminals and thugs from the halls of power in Washington D.C., and we are going to make America great again.”