Trump: ‘One More Indictment and This Election Is Closed Out’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Trump: ‘One More Indictment and This Election Is Closed Out’

Trump paints indictments as a good thing as he joins Sen. Tommy Tuberville at the Alabama GOP Summer Dinner

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday night he needs just one more indictment and “this election is closed out" — in his favor. 

Nobody has even a chance. We've already defeated the Republicans. They’re at 2 and 3 and 1 [percent]," he said at the Alabama GOP Summer Dinner, referring to his Republican opponents.

Trump also took a not-so-veiled shot at Special Counsel Jack Smith one day after he pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from Smith’s probe into Trump's activities linked to Jan. 6, 2021 and the 2020 election. 

Trump appeared to characterize the indictments filed against him by Smith as a good thing that will further infuriate and inspire his supporters.

Read More

Though he didn't name Smith, Trump took aim at him, saying: "Our enemies unleashed an army of rabid, left-wing lawyers — corrupt, and really corrupt, Marxist prosecutors.” 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Barr said he doesn't see a legal issue with the indictment.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

These are "dishonest people, bad people, deranged government agents, and rogue intelligence offices to try and stop our movement," the former president added. 

Trump once again reassured the audience he would win in 2024, adding that “we're going to evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House.” 

After walking out to “God Bless The USA”, Trump said, “We're going to expel the criminals and thugs from the halls of power in Washington D.C., and we are going to make America great again.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.