Trump on Jan. 6: ‘There Was Love in That Crowd’

Former President Donald Trump heaped praise on the violent crowds who flocked to the Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riots, arguing there was "love and unity."

"People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they've ever experienced," Trump said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There was love and unity."

Trump praised the protestors who stormed the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attacks for having "such spirit and such passion and such love."

Trump also said he believes it was "the largest crowd I've ever spoken to before."

The ex-president and 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner gave an interview to Carlson to air during the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.

