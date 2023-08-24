Trump on Jan. 6: ‘There Was Love in That Crowd’

Former President Donald Trump heaped praise on the violent crowds who flocked to the Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riots, arguing there was "love and unity."
"People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they've ever experienced," Trump said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There was love and unity."
Trump praised the protestors who stormed the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attacks for having "such spirit and such passion and such love."
Trump also said he believes it was "the largest crowd I've ever spoken to before."
The ex-president and 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner gave an interview to Carlson to air during the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.
- Trump Hits Pence: ‘No Crowds, Enthusiasm or Loyalty’
- A Trump defense effort appears to falter ahead of Jan. 6 committee hearings
- A list of crimes legal experts say Trump may have committed related to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election
- Trump Indictment Raises Fears of Political Violence
- Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment: A Political Scheme to Influence the Next Election
- Alleged Trump Co-Conspirator Kenneth Cheseboro Followed Alex Jones Around at Capitol on Jan. 6: Report
