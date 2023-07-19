Trump on Hannity Says Possible Indictment a ‘Disgrace,’ Calls Special Counsel ‘Madman’ - The Messenger
Politics
Trump on Hannity Says Possible Indictment a ‘Disgrace,’ Calls Special Counsel ‘Madman’

The town hall in Iowa is also Trump’s first appearance in the state since taking aim at the state’s popular Republican governor

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former President Donald Trump made his first TV appearance Tuesday evening since he said that he is the target of a federal 2020 election probe

Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for an hour-long town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

When asked by Hannity if the mounting legal troubles bother him, Trump said, "No, it bothers me. ... They're in a rush because they want to interfere in the election.” 

“Election interference, never been done like this in the history of our country and it's a disgrace what's happening to our country," Trump added.

Comparing his classified documents probe to that of President Joe Biden, Trump alleged that Biden had “almost 2,000 boxes" of documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and that federal prosecutors could not get to them. 

“They can't get to him because the college or whatever that has them doesn't want to give them but he probably told the college," Trump said.

He made the distinction between the two cases, once again claiming the Presidential Records Act covered his actions. Trump also criticized Special Counsel Jack Smith calling him an “obscure crazy theory of madman theory disguised as a deranged prosecutor” and a “nasty horrible human being.”

Trump then took aim at Biden’s youngest son Hunter who agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to two federal counts in connection with a Justice Department investigation into his personal taxes.

"Other people are being sentenced to many years in jail for doing much less. [Hunter] got a traffic ticket."

The town hall was also Trump’s first appearance in Iowa since he had harsh words for the state’s popular Republican governor 

Trump went after at Gov. Kim Reynolds over her decision not to endorse a candidate in the GOP presidential primary in a Truth Social post. 

