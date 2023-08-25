Trump On Growing Legal Problems — ‘No Case Against Me At All’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Trump On Growing Legal Problems — ‘No Case Against Me At All’

Trump spoke with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly shortly after arriving back in New Jersey following his arrest

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump Thursday night called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “radical left,” and said she, alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, has “no case against me at all.” 

“It's just like one thing after the next. What they want to do is they want to try and wear you out," he complained. 

Speaking with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly shortly after arriving back in New Jersey, Trump accused the Justice Department of being weaponized and called America “a third-world country.” 

When asked about his jail experience, Trump quipped, “They treated me very nicely. I never heard the word ‘mugshot’ … I wasn’t taught that at the Wharton School of Finance.”

Trump’s appearance on the outlet came shortly after he touched back down in New Jersey after traveling to Fulton County for his arrest.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.