Trump On Growing Legal Problems — ‘No Case Against Me At All’

Former President Donald Trump Thursday night called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “radical left,” and said she, alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, has “no case against me at all.”

“It's just like one thing after the next. What they want to do is they want to try and wear you out," he complained.

Speaking with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly shortly after arriving back in New Jersey, Trump accused the Justice Department of being weaponized and called America “a third-world country.”

When asked about his jail experience, Trump quipped, “They treated me very nicely. I never heard the word ‘mugshot’ … I wasn’t taught that at the Wharton School of Finance.”

Trump’s appearance on the outlet came shortly after he touched back down in New Jersey after traveling to Fulton County for his arrest.