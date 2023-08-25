Trump On Growing Legal Problems — ‘No Case Against Me At All’

Former President Donald Trump Thursday night called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “radical left,” and said she, alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, has “no case against me at all.”
“It's just like one thing after the next. What they want to do is they want to try and wear you out," he complained.
Speaking with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly shortly after arriving back in New Jersey, Trump accused the Justice Department of being weaponized and called America “a third-world country.”
When asked about his jail experience, Trump quipped, “They treated me very nicely. I never heard the word ‘mugshot’ … I wasn’t taught that at the Wharton School of Finance.”
Trump’s appearance on the outlet came shortly after he touched back down in New Jersey after traveling to Fulton County for his arrest.
- Trump Indicted in Classified Documents Case
- ‘A Dark Day in America’s History’: Trump Indictment to Push Legal, Political System to its Limits
- Unsealed Indictment Shows 37 Charges Against Trump in Classified Documents Case
- Trump Plans South Florida Legal Huddle as He Strategizes to Bolster Legal Team After Indictment
- Trump Indictment Raises Fears of Political Violence
- 8 Times Donald Trump Has Made His Legal Problems Worse
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass MusterPolitics
- Mark Meadows Takes Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics
- Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘Most Corrupt President in the History of the United States’Politics
- No Labels to Host Nominating Convention in Dallas in April, Joe Lieberman SaysPolitics
- Biden Speaks to DeSantis, Approves Emergency Declaration for FloridaPolitics
- Trump, Co-Defendants to Be Arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6Politics
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin Pushing for 15-Week Abortion Ban: ReportPolitics
- Trump Lead Slips Following Debate Skip: PollPolitics
- Ramaswamy Outlines Foreign Policy Vision He Says Is Influenced by Presidents Nixon and MonroePolitics
- GOP Activist Alex Talcott Stabbed to Death in New HampshirePolitics