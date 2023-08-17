Trump on Georgia Indictment: ‘Continuation of a Witch Hunt’  - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump on Georgia Indictment: ‘Continuation of a Witch Hunt’ 

The former president said there is no basis for his four indictments

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former President Donald Trump took direct aim at his latest indictment, calling it a “continuation of a witch hunt.” 

Appearing on Kudlow on Fox Business Network Thursday, the former president told host Larry Kudlow the growing list of indictments is “suppression” and accused Democrats of trying to silence him. 

“They want to silence you. And they mean silence. They are sick people. I think they are people that have no idea how the world works and they have no idea the anger they cause.” 

Donald Trump speaks to members of the Alabama GOP during their summer meeting on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, AlabamaJulie Bennett/Getty Images

He then took aim once again at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accusing her of going after him “for publicity” and for fundraising off it. Looping her in with the other prosecutors, he added: “They’re all bad.” 

Trump then said the four indictments against him “discredits everything,” adding, “They're all very similar in the sense that there is no basis for them.”

