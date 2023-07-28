Trump: ‘Nothing In the Constitution’ to Prevent Winning Presidency as a Convict - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump: ‘Nothing In the Constitution’ to Prevent Winning Presidency as a Convict

Trump's comments come the day after his indictment for illegally keeping classified documents and covering it up was updated with new evidence

Alec Dent
Former President Donald Trump is vowing not to leave the presidential race even if convicted and sentenced.

“[If] you’re convicted and sentenced. Does that stop your campaign for president?” conservative radio show host John Fredericks asked Trump.

“Not at all,” replied Trump. “There’s nothing in the Constitution to say it could.”

Trump had been indicted by the state of New York for allegedly engaging in fraudulent business practices and by the federal government for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and attempts to cover up his possession of them. After receiving a target letter July 16, it is thought that Trump may be indicted once more for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Donald Trump at the podium for Turning Points USA.
Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023.GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

Trump currently leads the field of Republican presidential candidates, with polling averages putting him at 52.4% of the Republican primary vote. His closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is currently averaging 15.5%.

