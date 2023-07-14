Trump Not Invited to Major Evangelical Conference (Exclusive)
The snub comes amid a growing rift between the former president and evangelical groups
Former President Donald Trump was not invited to a major gathering of evangelical and Jewish leaders set to take place this weekend in Washington.
“While he has been invited in the past, former President Donald Trump was not invited to this year’s summit,” a senior adviser to Christians United for Israel told The Messenger on Friday.
The Messenger first reported Wednesday that Trump would not be at CUFI’s gathering this coming weekend in Washington. The group, which brings together Christian Right activists and Jewish leaders in support of Israel, is hosting top Republican contenders Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for Church
- Donald Trump Will Skip A Big Evangelical Conference Supporting Israel
- ‘I’m Being Indicted for You’: Trump Casts Himself as Evangelical Martyr at Conference
- Pence Plays to Evangelicals, Touts Record With Trump, in Speech to Pro-Israel Group
- Conservative Conference in Georgia Gives Trump Cold Shoulder
The news comes amid a growing rift between Christian Right activists, a critical bloc of support in the Republican race, and Trump after he snubbed Iowa evangelical activist Bob Vander Plaats by refusing to attend his Family Leader conference in Iowa on Friday.
“The rationale for Trump not coming is that it’s a scheduling conflict,” Vander Plaats told The Messenger earlier this week. “But in presidential campaigns, another word for ‘scheduling conflicts’ is ‘choices.’ And he made a choice. I think it’s a mistake. But I also disagreed with his comments criticizing our governor.”
Trump angered Jewish leaders last year after he dined at Mar a Lago with antisemitic rap superstar Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Trump also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a year earlier after the Israeli leader congratulated President Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics