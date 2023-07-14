Trump Not Invited to Major Evangelical Conference (Exclusive)

Former President Donald Trump was not invited to a major gathering of evangelical and Jewish leaders set to take place this weekend in Washington.

“While he has been invited in the past, former President Donald Trump was not invited to this year’s summit,” a senior adviser to Christians United for Israel told The Messenger on Friday.

The Messenger first reported Wednesday that Trump would not be at CUFI’s gathering this coming weekend in Washington. The group, which brings together Christian Right activists and Jewish leaders in support of Israel, is hosting top Republican contenders Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The news comes amid a growing rift between Christian Right activists, a critical bloc of support in the Republican race, and Trump after he snubbed Iowa evangelical activist Bob Vander Plaats by refusing to attend his Family Leader conference in Iowa on Friday.

“The rationale for Trump not coming is that it’s a scheduling conflict,” Vander Plaats told The Messenger earlier this week. “But in presidential campaigns, another word for ‘scheduling conflicts’ is ‘choices.’ And he made a choice. I think it’s a mistake. But I also disagreed with his comments criticizing our governor.”

Trump angered Jewish leaders last year after he dined at Mar a Lago with antisemitic rap superstar Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Trump also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a year earlier after the Israeli leader congratulated President Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election.