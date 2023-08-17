Trump: ‘None of These Trials Should be Allowed to Begin Prior to the Election’ - The Messenger
Trump: ‘None of These Trials Should be Allowed to Begin Prior to the Election’

The comments come after the proposed date for his Georgia trial is in March

Alec Dent
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed his legal woes on President Joe Biden, saying that none of his trials "should be allowed to begin prior to the Election" in a social media post.

Trump, who was indicted for the fourth time on Monday, now faces two trials at the state level in New York and Georgia and two at the federal level. His latest indictment is for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Biden won.

District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia case has requested a March 2024 start date for the trial, while Trump's other trials are scheduled to begin early in 2024 as well.

"Remember, all of these Indictments, Federal, State, and Local, were conceived and generated by Crooked Joe Biden and his staff of Radical Left Lunatics and Thugs for purposes of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "None of these trials should be allowed to begin prior to the Election. Republicans must get tougher and smarter, FAST!"

Trump is expected to enter a not guilty plea for the case in Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty in his other cases.

