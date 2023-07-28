Trump’s New Charges Shouldn’t Delay South Florida Trial, DOJ says

The federal case against Donald Trump in South Florida became more complex Thursday night and threw a new wrinkle into the 2024 presidential campaign calendar as the former president prepares for a high-profile criminal trial just two months before he hopes to accept the Republican nomination in Milwaukee.

Prosecutors filed a superseding indictment that adds new charges and a new defendant to Trump's case, but even so Special Counsel Jack Smith's office said in a Thursday night filing that it should not delay the mid-May start date that's already been set for the trial in Fort Pierce, Fla.

"The superseding indictment should not disturb the Court’s scheduling order," prosecutors wrote, "or the May 20, 2024 trial date, and the Special Counsel’s Office is taking steps related to discovery and security clearances to ensure that it does not do so."

The new charges relate to allegations that Trump, his personal valet Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022.

The superseding indictment adds three new charges to the case against Trump, including one new count of willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the former president and a pair of aides attempted to delete video surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022.

Prosecutors in Smith's office said the new allegations do not expand the scope of classified material involved in the case.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the crowd after taking the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House lawyer, told The Messenger he thought the superseding indictment was "damning" but it likely "doesn’t delay trial a day."

The Florida trial's timing has been a point of heated legal contention between prosecutors, who had sought a December 2023 trial date, and Trump's legal team, which argued Trump shouldn't face trail while he is on the 2024 presidential campaign trail.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon split those differences in a ruling last week that scheduled a series of deadlines for motions, counter-motions and hearings that culminate with the May 20, 2024, start date for the trial.

Smith's team has said it anticipates it will need up to 21 days to make its case, and a Trump lawyer told Cannon during a hearing last week he expects the entire trial could last up to seven weeks. Federal prosecutors did not respond to that estimate.

Trump is currently the GOP front-runner for 2024. By mid-May when he stands trial in Fort Pierce, some Republicans think the former president will already have won enough delegates to be the party's presumed nominee. Republicans are set to meet in Milwaukee from July 15-18, 2024, to formally name their general election ticket.

It'll be a busy year of legal proceedings for Trump. He's also set to go on trial in March 2024 on New York state felony charges concerning alleged "hush money" payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign, and he's said he also expects to be indicted soon on charges stemming from Smith's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.