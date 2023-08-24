Trump Mocks Kamala Harris in Tucker Carlson Interview - The Messenger
Trump Mocks Kamala Harris in Tucker Carlson Interview

'This is not a [future] president of the United States,' said the former president of Vice President Harris

Nolan D. McCaskill
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris has had some “bad moments” as vice president, former President Donald Trump said. 

Trump told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Harris has had moments “almost as bad as” President Joe Biden.

“I think his are worse,” Trump said. 

But Harris “speaks in rhyme,” he added, going on to mimic the way Harris speaks. “It’s weird … This is not a [future] president of the United States.”

