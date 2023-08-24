Trump Mocks Kamala Harris in Tucker Carlson Interview

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Kamala Harris has had some “bad moments” as vice president, former President Donald Trump said.
Trump told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Harris has had moments “almost as bad as” President Joe Biden.
“I think his are worse,” Trump said.
But Harris “speaks in rhyme,” he added, going on to mimic the way Harris speaks. “It’s weird … This is not a [future] president of the United States.”
